Lafayette's Covid-19 Response Team

Rescue team and so what that means is that right now there's a critical need for what is called convalescent class.

So if you're not familiar with what that means it's essentially anyone who is already fully recovered from kobe has antibodies in their blood and so hereby talent we're testing all of the blood donations that come in to see if they have those antibodies and if you have the antibody.

You can join our code rescue team by becoming a convalescent plasma donor and so what is happening is that it's being given to patients who are currently dealing with kobe in the hospital and its partner treatment plan and it's working.

Beautifully some of the.

Recovery we've seen is just fantastic.

City wide blood drive- it's going to be that kind of.

Read between christmas and new year's eve where nobody really knows what day it is i know a lot of us looking at home the kiddos will be- will be out of school and so people tend to have time on their calendars and so we have a very special landing page set up if you go to buy talent dot org slash lafayette.

You can find all of the appointments will be.

Part of our city wide blood drive and talent dot org slash lafayette we're located at fifteen oh three per train drive but as part of our city my blood drive we're gonna be at different rec centers throughout the community so we want to make it as easy as possible for you to come out and donate even if you're nowhere near a train driver.

Hopefully you can find a spot within one of those- community time hearing it and at one of the rec centers to come and