The History of Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Explained

While there isn’t an exact definition of what is considered an ugly sweater, the consensus is the more embellishments, the uglier the sweater.

However, these types of sweaters weren’t always considered ugly.

In the 80s, the Christmas element was added with “jingle bell sweaters” becoming a mass-produced, hot commodity.

As fashion trends changed, so did the concept of ugly versus stylish, and the sweaters were quickly considered tacky and in bad taste.

Vancouver, Canada, claims to be the "Ugly Sweater" concept's birthplace.

Since 2002, the city has held an Original Ugly Christmas Sweater party at the Commodore Ballroom.

Every guest is required to wear an ugly sweater.

The co-founders of the event, Chris Boyd and Jordan Birch, even own the trademark for the phrase, “ugly Christmas sweater.”