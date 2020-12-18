YMCA New programs

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 days ago

It's planned to be done in february.

With christmas vacation right around the corner... one local non-profit wants to help you take care of your kids while they're on holiday break.

The vigo county y-m-c-a is introducing a brand new program called "christmas adventures."

The program focuses in on kindergarten thru 5th grade.

From december 21st thru the 31st... kids can make crafts....play games....and have fun.

All so caregivers have a place to send their kids while they're working.

The "y" tells us they're very excited to offer this new program to the community.

"kids need contact.

They need to be able to see friends,.

And get out of the house a little, and parents need some sanity."

The vigo county "y" says they're going to be following all health and c-d-c guidelines.

They say...masks will be worn and social distancing