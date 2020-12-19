'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry' Is Coming To AppleTV+

Global  
 

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the new documentary that highlights Billie Eilish.

According to CNN, the project about the singer and songwriter will be released on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021.

The film, titled "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," tells the life story of the 19-year-old star.

Eilish gained a huge following the release of "Ocean Eyes," in 2015, which was written by her brother Finneas.

The teen shot to superstar status at the age of 17 when her track "Bad Guy," shot to number 1 on the Billboard charts.


