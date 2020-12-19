Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nurse passes out

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Nurse passes outA nurse explains what happened when she feinted getting her Covid-19 vaccine.

No.

Memorial hospital nurse manager tiffany dover was one of the first people at the hospital to receive the vaccine.

Shortly after receiving the vaccine she fainted while speaking to the media.

She says fainting is a fairly common occurrence for her and not a side effect of the vaccine.

I have a history of having an overactive vegal response.

If i have pain from anything hangnail or stub my toe i can just pass out.

Dr. bob armstrong explains passing out due to her condition is not uncommon.

Stressful situations can be physical and shot with the pain associated with it, getting injured, but i can also be set up by emotional stress.

I feel fine now and this is, i have passed out probably six times in the past six weeks.

He says vaccinations save lives and even though the vaccine is just become available to frontline workers, these aren't the first people receiving the vaccine.

This is not something that just came off the assembly line yesterday.

The pfizer vaccine was tested over 50,000 volunteers.

He says as someone who has practiced medicine for over 35 years he is full support of getting the vaccination and he will be getting it.

To me it's a no brainer, i'm looking at a disease which is killed millions of people in this world.

So if we have something or effectiveness in the studies is over 90% why would i not want to protected against some thing where i've got a nine out of 10 or greater chance of being protected in the future and protect my love ones.

Once again she repeatedly said she feels fine and says she is happy she was able to recieve the vaccine news 12 made the decision to not include her fainting in our vaccine story yesterday, because the story was on the vaccination--- not someone's previous medical condition.

Health care workers and first




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

At Brownsville's Brookdale Hospital, COVID-19 Vaccine Is Like "Christmas Coming Early"

At Brownsville's Brookdale Hospital, COVID-19 Vaccine Is Like Christmas Coming Early Gemma John, the first nurse at Brookdale Hospital to be vaccinated, getting an injection from nurse...
Gothamist - Published

Inside Video: Sara Ali Khan introduces us to the hottest nurse ever- Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video...
Mid-Day - Published

'I held her hand until her last breath': South Carolina nurse comforts dying COVID-19 patient

Mike Gatlin, an ICU nurse at a South Carolina hospital, made sure a COVID-19 patient did not die...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Hospital 'Crippled' By Ransomware Cyberattack, GBMC Nurse Says [Video]

Hospital 'Crippled' By Ransomware Cyberattack, GBMC Nurse Says

GBMC remains in the grips of a ransomware attack on the hospital’s IT system.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:57Published
UC Davis Nurse Administers Shot Of Hope [Video]

UC Davis Nurse Administers Shot Of Hope

Soon after giving the first shot and dozens more, Critical Care Nurse Heather Donaldson received one herself.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:19Published
Nurse says no to vaccines [Video]

Nurse says no to vaccines

A Florida nurse voices her concerns about the new COVID vaccines.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:35Published