Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Times Star Wars Characters Went Beast Mode

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:55s - Published
Top 10 Times Star Wars Characters Went Beast Mode

Top 10 Times Star Wars Characters Went Beast Mode

You don't want to get on these characters' "dark sides".

For this list, we’re looking at moments when major characters in a galaxy far far away got fired up and smacked down their enemies.

You don't want to get on these characters' "dark sides".

For this list, we’re looking at moments when major characters in a galaxy far far away got fired up and smacked down their enemies.

Our countdown includes “The Mandalorian”, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi”, and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Most Rewatched Animated Series Finales [Video]

Top 10 Most Rewatched Animated Series Finales

The most rewatched animated series finales never get old, much like animated characters.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:03Published
Top 10 Mandalorians in Star Wars [Video]

Top 10 Mandalorians in Star Wars

These Mandalorians know the way.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:41Published
Top 20 Times Female Movie Characters Went Beast Mode [Video]

Top 20 Times Female Movie Characters Went Beast Mode

You wouldn't want to be in their way when these female movie characters went beast mode.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 18:27Published