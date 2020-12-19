Boys and Girls Club Christmas Party

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

With Christmas only a week away, the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club of Biloxi and the East Biloxi Boys and Girls Club teamed up to bring a little Christmas cheer to the kids here on the Coast.

- every year, the second liners - help facilitate this christmas- party for the boys and girls- club.

The kids got to enjoy a - pizza party, christmas treats,- and were even given gifts - to take home.

- unit director of the east bilox- boys and girls club greg brown- said they try to do something - - - - special for the kids around the- holidays.

- brown also all the kids were so- excited, it was hard to keep- them upstairs while the party - was being set up.

- all attendees were required to- follow c-d-c guidelines and - due to covid-19 the party was - only open to kids and their - family-