Boys and Girls Club Christmas Party

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
With Christmas only a week away, the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club of Biloxi and the East Biloxi Boys and Girls Club teamed up to bring a little Christmas cheer to the kids here on the Coast.

Every year, the second liners help facilitate this christmas party for the boys and girls club.

The kids got to enjoy a pizza party, christmas treats, and were even given gifts to take home.

Unit director of the east biloxi boys and girls club Greg Brown said they try to do something special for the kids around the holidays.

Brown also said all the kids were so excited, it was hard to keep them upstairs while the party was being set up.

All attendees were required to follow CDC guidelines and due to covid-19 the party was only open to kids and their family.




