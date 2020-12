First Black Santa in Wellington

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:48s - Published 13 seconds ago

Wellington resident Tony Nelson is the first-ever black Santa Claus in the history of the village.

HOLIDAY IN WELLINGTON.

FOR THEFIRST TIME - THE VILLAGETURNED TO A BLACK SANTA CLAUSTHIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

AN EFFORTTO SHOWCASE WELLINGTON'SDIVERSITY.

AS WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5'S TODD WILSON REPORTS - FORONE GRANDFATHER IT WAS HCHANCE TO BE MORE INVOLVED.<NATS: (VO) YOU ARE LOOKING ATTHE FIRST EVER BLACK SANCLAUS IN THE HISTORY OF THEVILLAGE OF WELLINGTON.

TONYNELSON SAYS WHEN VILLAGEEMPLOYEES PAULETTE EDWARDS ANDKIM GIBBONS FIRST ASKED HIM,HE WAS RELUCTANT.

(SOT21:31:03) 7 SEC I'M ALWAYSCONCERNED ABOUT REPRESENTINGSOMETHING APPROPRIATELY.

YOUWANT TO DO ALL THE RIGHTTHINGS, YOU WANT TO SAY ALLTHE RIGHT THINGS, AND I WASN'TSURE.

NATS: (VO) SO, HE WENTHOME AND DISCUSSED THEOPPORTUNITY OVER WITH HIS WIFEAND GRANDDAUGHTER.

(SOT21:31:33) 8 SEC MY WIFE AND MYGRANDDAUGHTER SAID YOU SHOULDO IT AND I DECIDED TO DO ITAND FELT GOOD ABOUT IT.

I FELTHONORED TO BE ASKED.

NATS:(VO) NELSON DONNED THE SUITFOR MULTIPLE EVENTS SUCH ATHE VILLAGES DRIVE THROUGHFEEDING SOUTH FLORIDA EVENT TOTHE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB FORTRUNK OR TREAT IN WELLINGTON.DEPUTY VILLAGE MANAGER, JIMBARNES, SAYS THE RESPONSE HASBEEN GREAT.

(SOT 05:40:18) ITHINK THE EXTRA BENEFIT WASJUST A WAY TO DEMONSTRATE THECOMMUNITY'S DIVERSITY.

NATS:(VO) NELSON SAYS WAS INSPIREDTO GET MORE INVOLVED IN WHEREHE LIVES BECAUSE OF THE DEATHOF GEORGE FLOYD INMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA IN MAY.BUT ALSO, FROM AN INCIDENT INJUNE THAT INVOLVED HISGRANDDAUGHTER WHO WAS RIDINGWITH A GROUP OF FRIENDS ANDWAS SINGLED OUT AND TOLD "YOUDON'T BELONG IN THISDEVELOPMENT." (SOT 21:34:48) 7SEC THIS IS JUST THEBEGINNING; THE TEACHINGMOMENTS AND THE CHANGE ARE YETTO COME BY A LOT MOREINVOLVEMENT BY MYSELF AND ALOT OF OTHERS.

(TODD'S TAG)ANOTHER INITIATIVE NELSON ISWORKING ON WITH A GROUP CALLED"CROWNED PEALS OF WELLINGTON"IS AN INTERNSHIP PROGRAM FORHIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HERE INWELLINGTON.

IN WELLINGTOWPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5