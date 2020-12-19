South Dakota Politician Asks Constituents When He Should Get Vaccine

On Friday, GOP South Dakota Rep.

Dusty Johnson asked his constituents to vote whether he got the COVID-19 vaccine now or later.

Johnson is giving his voters a chance to delay his vaccine until it until it becomes widely available.

Johnson is the only member of the US House of Representatives from South Dakota.

He said there were "good arguments" as to whether he should receive early access to the vaccine or wait to receive it.