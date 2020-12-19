Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Dakota Politician Asks Constituents When He Should Get Vaccine

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:28s - Published
South Dakota Politician Asks Constituents When He Should Get Vaccine

South Dakota Politician Asks Constituents When He Should Get Vaccine

On Friday, GOP South Dakota Rep.

Dusty Johnson asked his constituents to vote whether he got the COVID-19 vaccine now or later.

Johnson is giving his voters a chance to delay his vaccine until it until it becomes widely available.

Johnson is the only member of the US House of Representatives from South Dakota.

He said there were "good arguments" as to whether he should receive early access to the vaccine or wait to receive it.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A South Dakota lawmaker is asking his constituents to decide when he should receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Rep. Dusty Johnson called for South Dakota to vote whether he should receive early access to the...
Business Insider - Published