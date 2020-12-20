Long line for meal giveaway

Many people are hurting financially right now and that was made clear today judging by how many people lined up for free meals.

We continue our coverage of how coronavirus is impacting the wabash valley will more on efforts to battle food insecurity.

Just look at this line.

Cars wrapped around "ben franklin elementary school" in terre haute this morning.

"b&s plumbing, heating and cooling" partners with "catholi charities" for a christmas ham dinner giveaway each year.

It's usually held at "ryves hall" in terre haute but was moved here due to the pandemic.

The giveaway started at 9 this morning but cars were lined up well before distribution started.

More than 3-hundred hams were passed out to families.

"there's been so many lay-offs and job furloughs and reduced hours and people are really having a hard time with trying to meet the basic needs of their home."

Catholic charities has teamed up with b & s plumbing to offer this