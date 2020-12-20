Global  
 

Thais vote in first local elections since 2014 coup

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Thais vote in first local elections since 2014 coup

Sunday’s polls come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and ongoing youth protests against Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government.


