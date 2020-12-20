Global  
 

Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:00s
Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures

Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures

Members of the public gave their reaction to tough new Tier 4 Covid rules which mean Christmas is cancelled for many in London and the South East of England.

Report by Patelr.

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Bobby Flay on creating a holiday meal fit for 2020

 As Christmas approaches and news of vaccines brings hope on the horizon, the chef and cookbook author suggests the way back to normalcy may be via our stoves.
CBS News

Christmas Without Music? Churches Are Finding a Way

 At churches like St. James in Louisville, Ky., services this Christmas will not have in-person choirs or orchestras. But music directors are finding ways to..
NYTimes.com

Leaders Man Utd thrash Bristol City to top WSL at Christmas

 Leah Galton and Tobin Heath both score twice as Manchester United thrash the Women's Super League's bottom side Bristol City.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures [Video]

Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that if the new Covid-19 variant is not brought "under control" then the "NHS will be overwhelmed". Report by Patelr.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43
Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out [Video]

Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out

Israel rolls out vaccination campaign with the aim of 60,000 shots per day, but Palestinians living under Israeli occupation will have to wait longer.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12
What is the new Covid variant? [Video]

What is the new Covid variant?

There have been many mutations in the virus since it emerged in 2019. Here isa look at all the key questions behind the UK's latest strain of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:19

Devastated long-term care facilities become the next front for Covid-19 inoculations.

 The rollout to nursing homes is beginning. 
NYTimes.com

South East England South East England A region of England

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East [Video]

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar. Report by Patelr.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23
Christmas mixing banned in London and South East [Video]

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only. Report by Patelr.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus tier 4 restrictions: Aerial footage shows queues and empty streets

 London and large parts of the south of England face their first day of tougher coronavirus restrictions.
BBC News
Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control [Video]

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday. Under the new Tier 4rules non-essential shops – as well as gyms, cinemas, casinos and hairdressers– have to stay shut and people are limited to meeting one other person fromanother household in an outdoor public space. Those in Tier 4 were told theyshould not travel out of the region, while those outside were advised againstvisiting.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54

Covid-19: Trump slams UK's tightening of restrictions

 The UK's decision to tighten lockdown rules has been slammed by US president Donald Trump as a new strain of coronavirus was discovered in England.London and..
New Zealand Herald
What are the new Christmas rules? [Video]

What are the new Christmas rules?

Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:40

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' [Video]

Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence'

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour supports the latest coronavirus restrictions but accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "gross negligence" in failing to act earlier. Report by Patelr.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32
Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings [Video]

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55
Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales [Video]

Mark Drakeford tightens up restrictions for Wales

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that lockdown restrictions will come into effect from midnight, amid concern over the new strain of coronavirus. Festive bubbles in Wales will also only apply on Christmas Day. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05

The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas spectaculars have covered their homes with 50,000 Christmas lights [Video]

The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas spectaculars have covered their homes with 50,000 Christmas lights

The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas homes have covered their house with 50,000 lights. Builders Lee and Paul Brailsford have spent 26 years turning their mum Rosemary's house..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56
Gifts That Keep On Giving? Amid Record COVID-19 Death Toll, SD Gov Encourages Residents To Go Shopping [Video]

Gifts That Keep On Giving? Amid Record COVID-19 Death Toll, SD Gov Encourages Residents To Go Shopping

The South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday reported 54 new deaths from COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the number surpassed the state's previous record death total of 53. But that..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36