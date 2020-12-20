Facebook Removed COVID-19 Misinformation, Israel Government Request

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Facebook removed anti-vaccine content in Israel after a Justice Ministry request, according to Reuters.

The content posted on four Hebrew-language groups included photos, videos, and text posts, per the report.

It said vaccines included microscopic tracking chips.

"It's a small shot for a person and a huge step toward the health of us all," he said, per The Jerusalem Post.

In March 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Facebook announced its plans to reduce the spread of vaccine misinformation.

Officials from the Israeli justice ministry asked the social media company to remove four groups that had posted "deliberately mendacious content designed to mislead about coronavirus vaccines," a ministry representative told Reuters.