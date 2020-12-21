Global  
 

Man United: 2020 in review

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Man United: 2020 in review

Man United: 2020 in review

A look at the highs and lows of Manchester United's year, from a BrunoFernandes-inspired unbeaten run to being hit for six by Spurs.


Confidence, momentum, quality - Micah Richards on why Man Utd are title contenders again

 MOTD2 pundit Micah Richards says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves more credit than he gets for his side's resurgence.
Manchester United 6-2 Leeds United: Hosts up to third after thumping win

 Manchester United climb to third in the Premier League with a thumping victory over Leeds at Old Trafford.
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Roberto Firmino's late winner sends Reds clear of Spurs at top

 Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table with a last-gasp winner against Tottenham.
Liverpool injuries not as bad as claimed - Mourinho

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:35Published

Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:47Published
Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty early in the second half, onlyto overturn the decision after watching back Bruno Fernandes’ challenge onConor Gallagher on VAR advice. The midfielder was soon involved in penaltydrama at the other end, with man-of-the-match Sam Johnstone saving the spot-kick awarded after Darnell Furlong handled.But VAR Peter Bankes ordered aretake after the West Brom goalkeeper strayed off his line, with Fernandesfinding the net to seal a narrow 1-0 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published