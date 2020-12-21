Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:02s - Published 5 minutes ago

India International Science Festival-2020 to start from Dec 22: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on December 21 held a press conference on India International Science Festival-2020.

Harsh Vardhan informed that Science Festival will start December 22 and will culminate on December 25.

Dr Vardhan said, "India International Science Festival-2020 will start December 22 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ramanujan and will culminate on December 25, on the occasion of birth anniversary of AB Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival-2020 at 4:30 pm tomorrow.

On December 25, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the closing ceremony of the festival."