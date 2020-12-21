BJP mocks Prashant Kishor over ‘can’t cross double digits in Bengal’ remark

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the BJP will not even cross double digits in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls.

The poll strategist, who has been roped in by the Mamata government, also vowed to quit Twitter if it did better than he predicted.

‘For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal.

PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!’, Kishor tweeted.

This comes days after several Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP.

Home Minister Amit Shah also held several roadshows in West Bengal and said that the BJP would win West Bengal Assembly elections by a two-third majority.

Several leaders who deserted TMC for the saffron party had openly criticised the functioning of Prashant Kishor.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya hit back at Kishor over his tweet.

