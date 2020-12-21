Global  
 

Nazanin’s daughter wants ‘mummy home for Christmas’

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter has said she wants “mummy home forChristmas” to give her a “cuddle” as the family prepare for their fifthChristmas apart.

The 41-year-old British-Iranian dual national has beendetained in Iran since 2016, when she was sentenced to five years in prisonover allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Iraniangovernment.

Her six-year-old daughter, Gabriella, has written a card to thePrime Minister asking him to bring home her mother, who turns 42 on BoxingDay.


