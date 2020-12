Santa rescued after getting stuck in power lines Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:06s - Published 5 minutes ago Santa rescued after getting stuck in power lines Kids in Rio Linda, California, took a sigh of relief when Sacramento Metro Fire successfully rescued Santa after he became entangled in power lines while parasailing. CNN affiliate KOVR/ KMAX has the details. 0

Related news from verified sources Paragliding Santa rescued after getting caught In power lines "He was just flying over here to drop off some candy canes for the kids," one neighbor said.

CBS News - Published 2 hours ago