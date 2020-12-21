Global  
 

Red Kettle campaign lagging

Not as good news coming from our local salvation army.

With christmas less than a week away, donations to the army's red kettle campaign are lagging.

Staff say they are currently only at about 50 percent of their $300,000 campaign goal.

Money collected through the campaign goes toward providing salvation army services like emergency assistance, disaster services, christmas assistance and youth and senior programs. .

They accept credit card donations -- you can call them at (816) 232-5824




