Europe on High Alert After U.K. Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter Tier 4 COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K. .

According to Johnson, the latest lockdown is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by a newly identified strain of the virus.

Johnson said the new strain may “spread more easily” and be “up to 70 percent” more contagious than previous strains.

The spread is being driven by the new variant of the virus … This is now spreading very fast … It is with a very heavy heart that I say we cannot continue with Christmas as planned, Boris Johnson, via 'Complex'.

Johnson also stressed that “there’s no evidence” that the newly identified strain is “more lethal” or that the vaccine is less effective against it.

According to CNN, the Republic of Ireland and France have suspended travel to and from the U.K. for the next 48 hours.

Bulgaria and the Netherlands have banned travel from the U.K. until January 2021.

Other countries that have temporarily suspended travel from the U.K. are Austria, Italy, Romania and Belgium.