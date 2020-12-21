|
Al Jazeera journalists hacked using Israeli firm’s spyware
Al Jazeera journalists hacked using Israeli firm’s spyware
Watchdog suspects Saudi Arabia and the UAE of being behind hacking of 36 journalists earlier this year.
