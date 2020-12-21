Global  
 

Al Jazeera journalists hacked using Israeli firm’s spyware

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Watchdog suspects Saudi Arabia and the UAE of being behind hacking of 36 journalists earlier this year.


