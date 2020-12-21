Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WBZ Weather: Revisiting The Winter Outlook

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:17s - Published
WBZ Weather: Revisiting The Winter Outlook

WBZ Weather: Revisiting The Winter Outlook

WBZ Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher revisited the weather team’s predictions on the Winter Solstice.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We'll have clouds on the increase today and it will still be cool. There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan, but most of the day should be okay for most. Highs will be in the..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:23Published
Winter Weather Outlook: Less Snow, Warmer Than Average WBZ Weather Team Predicts [Video]

Winter Weather Outlook: Less Snow, Warmer Than Average WBZ Weather Team Predicts

The early signs say it could possibly be a lackluster winter season for the third year in a row.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:27Published