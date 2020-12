K.T. Oslin explains what her initials stand for (1996) Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:00s - Published 6 minutes ago K.T. Oslin explains what her initials stand for (1996) In a 1996 interview with CNN’s Larry King, country music singer K.T. Oslin explained what her initials stand for and what motivated her to start using them professionally. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like