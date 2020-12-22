The Beatles Get Back Documentary Movie - Sneak Peek Clip

Global  
 

The Beatles Get Back Documentary Movie - Clip - Plot synopsis: Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson's "The Beatles: Get Back" is a unique cinematic experience that takes audiences back in time to The Beatles' intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history.

The film showcases the warmth, camaraderie, and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome.

Shot in January 1969, and compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored, "The Beatles: Get Back" is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album.

The film features -- for the first time in its entirety -- The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band's final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

Directed by Peter Jackson release date August 27, 2021 (in U.S. theaters)


