Londoners flock to stores and empty shelves as Tier 4 lockdown is imposed Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:45s - Published Londoners flock to stores and empty shelves as Tier 4 lockdown is imposed Stores in England were seen crowded with shoppers in long queues with empty shelves awaiting them on Monday, December 21 as parts of the country being placed under Tier 4 lockdown with Christmas around 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like