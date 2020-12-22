Global  
 

UK passengers undergo re-test on arrival at Amritsar airport, kin protest

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:51s - Published
UK passengers undergo re-test on arrival at Amritsar airport, kin protest

UK passengers undergo re-test on arrival at Amritsar airport, kin protest

Kin of passengers, who came from a flight from London, protested outside Amritsar airport on Dec 22.

People waited outside airport for hours to receive their relatives.

"Authorities are asking passengers to undergo COVID-19 testing even if they were tested just before boarding the flight.

They should be allowed to go home," a person said.

"A total of 242 passengers have arrived on board this special flight.

They need to undergo RT-PCT test which may take 6-8 hours and for that, passenger need to stay at the airport," said Deepak Bhatia, SDM, Ajnala, Amritsar.

A new strain of coronavirus has been found in UK.

Yesterday, the government temporarily suspended all flights from UK till December 31.


