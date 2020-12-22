DDC election results: BJP opened account in Kashmir with Azaz Hussain's victory, says Shahnawaz Hussain

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar attacked the Trinamool Congress government in the state over the letter written by Suvendu Adhikari. The former TMC heavyweight who joined the BJP recently had written to the governor expressing fear that he could be implicated in false cases after quitting the TMC. Meanwhile, the opposition has attacked the BJP and accused it of using its powers to destabilise the state government. This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Sharad Pawar over the Central government’s decision to put three top IPS officers central deputation without the consent of the state government. Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said that Sharad Pawar would also speak to other opposition leaders over the issue. Watch the full video for all the details.
A shikara, carrying BJP workers and mediapersons, capsized in the Dal Lake on Sunday during campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections, officials said here. The shikara capsized when it was closing on the bank of the lake in the last leg of the rally. The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and police. The shikara rally was led by Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP's in-charge for DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Tarun Chug and Shahnawaz Hussain were also present in the rally. Watch the full video for more details.
Ahead of District Development Council (DDC) elections, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in Srinagar campaigning for the party. He also interacted with the locals at Dal Lake. Speaking to ANI on DDC election, Hussain assured that lotus will bloom in Dal Lake. "The people here are with us. Narendra Modi lives in the hearts of the people of Kashmir. This time the lotus will bloom in Dal Lake," said Hussain. BJP also deployed Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur for DDC polls. The DDC elections are schedules to start from November 28.
Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council underway in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP Incharge of JandK polls, Anurag Thakur assured that the party will outshine in the DDC polls. Anurag Thakur said, "For the first time in 70 years, people of Jammu and Kashmir got a chance to vote in DDC elections. Attempts were made to threaten people but they still participated in full enthusiasm. This is the victory of the constitution. BJP will definitely do well, and people want a different leadership there."
The cold weather in the Kashmir valley failed to hold back cycling enthusiasts of Srinagar from participating in "Fit India Cyclothon 2020", organised by the district administration, in association with the Department of Youth Services and the Sports District. A large number of youngsters, irrespective of gender, participated in the Cyclothon, organised under Fit India Mission, from Nehru Park to Nishat. The motive of the showpiece event was to attract the youth towards fitness during winters and give them a platform. The participants were happy to come out and participate in sporting activities after the COVID-induced lockdown.
The people of Kashmir Valley celebrated the annual Urs of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), popularly known as Peer Dastageer Sahib with full enthusiasm. Devotees offered prayers at Dastageer Sahib in Srinagar. As per Islamic calendar, the Urs begins on 1st day of Rabi Al Thani. However, this year, shrines as well as devotees have to follow COVID-19 guidelines. The festival plays a vital role for the people of Kashmir.
Voting is underway in Jammu and Kashmir for the first phase of District Development Councils (DDC) election. J&K goes to polls first time after the abrogation of Article 370. People were seen outside..
