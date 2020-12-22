Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published 10 minutes ago

DDC election results: BJP opened account in Kashmir with Azaz Hussain's victory, says Shahnawaz Hussain

With the victory of Azaz Hussain, BJP opened its account in Kashmir Valley, said BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain ahead of DDC polls results.

"BJP has opened its account in Kashmir valley, with the victory of Azaz Hussain.

We are leading on several other seats in the Valley.

It shows people of Kashmir valley want development," said Hussain.