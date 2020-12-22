Anti-Life movie trailer

Anti-Life movie trailer - Sci-Fi thriller starring Bruce Willis, Cody Kearsley and Thomas Jane - Plot synopsis: ANTI-LIFE is an edge-of-your-seat sci-fi thriller with an (inter)stellar cast starring Bruce Willis (Die Hard), Cody Kearsley (Riverdale) and Thomas Jane (The Mist).

Set in the near future, a spaceship flees a devastating plague on planet Earth with a few thousand survivors on board - the last remnants of humanity.

But the ship has a stowaway: a shape-shifting alien whose goal is slaughter everyone on board.

Clay Young (Bruce Willis) and his team are a hardened group of mechanics picked to stay awake and maintain the interstellar ark.