The Past Tense Movie

Plot synopsis: The year is 1990, and Professor James Moore is on the verge of the ultimate scientific breakthrough - time travel.

But time travel doesn't come cheap, and any credible bank surely wouldn't have helped - so James turns to loan shark Rooney Wagner for help.

Now, Rooney wants his money and there's none to give.

The only solution?

Get the time machine working, or die trying.

The Past Tense - It's about time.

Genre: Comedy, Science-Fiction Director: William Conrad Writer: William Conrad Stars: Sam Asante, Dan Bertolini, Violet Conrad