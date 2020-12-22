Global  
 

2021 Honda Trail 125 ABS Review MC Commute

Generations of motorcyclists were raised on Honda Trail motorcycles.

After selling upwards of 700,000 Trails during the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, Big Red returns to its working class roots with the re-introduction of the 2021 Honda Trail 125 ABS.

Originally unveiled in concept form during the 2018 Tokyo Motor show (read the Here’s The Honda CT125 Trail Cub Concept Bike article), we finally swing a leg over this fifth-generation dual-sport in this review.See more photos and vehicle technical specifications: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2021-honda-trail-125-abs-mc-commute-review/Photography/video/edit: Adam Waheed


