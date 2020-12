'Spurs are still title contenders' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:37s - Published 40 seconds ago 'Spurs are still title contenders' Ahead of their Carabao Cup meeting with his Stoke City side, Michael O'Neill says Tottenham remain contenders for the Premier League title despite back-to-back defeats against top two Liverpool and Leicester. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Peter Crouch rates Tottenham Hotspur’s title chances after loss to Liverpool FC Peter Crouch is convinced that Tottenham Hotspur are one of the main contenders for the Premier...

The Sport Review - Published 5 days ago