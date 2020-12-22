The new McDonald's 'spam burger' has fast food lovers very confused

Global  
 

McDonald’s released the spam burgeras a limited-release item on Dec.

21.The savory-sweet burger, which is alsotopped with mayonnaise, is one of McDonald’sChina’s “members only” promotions.As of now, the sandwich is only availablein China, but its existence seemed to spark areaction among fast foodies worldwide.Social media users had plenty tosay about the spam burger, whichsome called “disgusting” or “nasty”.“Some foods should NOT mix!”one Twitter user wrote.Others were a far more open-minded, though.“I’d try it.

Why not be open minded,” one user wrote.“I can’t hate it if I haven’ttried it…..” another added.Of course, the McDonald’s spam burger is just thelatest fast food item to stir controversy online.Last month, Burger King Japan announcedan “extreme” burger, which had no bun andfeatured more than a pound of beef.Earlier this year, Papa John’s U.K. debuteda limited-edition “baked bean pizza”


