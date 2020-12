Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:11s - Published 1 week ago

Octavia Spencer Talks Working With Anne Hathaway On 'The Witches'

The new fantasy-adventure "The Witches" arrives on Christmas Day and it has some serious star power, including Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer.

While chatting with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, Spencer revealed what it was like to see Hathaway transform into the Grand High Witch.

Plus, she shares how she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in isolation.