Lava Sprouts and Flows Through Eruptive Crack at the Piton De La Fournaise Volcano Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:41s - Published 1 week ago Lava Sprouts and Flows Through Eruptive Crack at the Piton De La Fournaise Volcano Due to an eruptive crack formed at the Piton De La Fournaise volcano in France, molten lava shot in the air and flowed down on the ground. The sparks flew around. 0

