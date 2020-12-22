Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:28s - Published 2 minutes ago

Sports Figures Who Made the World a Better Place in 2020

Sports Figures Who Made the World a Better Place in 2020.

Sports figures used their platforms for good more than ever in 2020.

Here are a few who strived to make a difference.

LeBron James, James founded the 'More Than A Vote' organization, continued his advocacy for mental health via his partnership with the Calm app, .

Helped keep families fed amid the pandemic, advocated for the Black Lives Matter movement and more.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Duvernay-Tardif, a med school graduate, opted out of the 2020 NFL season and used his time to help treat COVID-19 patients.

Naomi Osaka, Osaka, the highest-paid female athlete in the world, was a champion for racial inequalities in 2020.

During the 2020 U.S. Open, she wore seven different masks with the names of different Black Americans who were killed by racial profiling or police violence.

Bubba Wallace, Wallace called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events, which it ultimately did.

He also raced with "Black Lives Matter" painted on his car.

Kim Ng, Ng became the Miami Marlins' general manager in November.

She is the first woman to hold that title in any major men's pro North American sports league.

Her achievement has opened up a world of possibilities for women in sports