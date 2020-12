'Bittersweet': Nurse who received Moderna vaccine describes experience Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 03:02s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Bittersweet': Nurse who received Moderna vaccine describes experience Arlene Ramirez, a New York nurse who was among the first to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, calls her experience receiving the vaccine “very bittersweet,” having lost her father to the virus earlier this year. 0

