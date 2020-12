Fauci says he's confident in the vaccine. Here's why Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:03s - Published 6 minutes ago Fauci says he's confident in the vaccine. Here's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he feels fine after getting a Covid-19 vaccine and is very confident in the efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. 0

