State, city leaders encourage residents to vote early

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 week ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- State representative Mariam Paris, Macon-Bibb Commissioner-Elect Seth Clark and Pastor of Community Church of God, Jason McClendon, encouraged residents to vote early.

Good evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 5:30.

I'm shelby coates.

Our top story tonight at 5:30.

As you finish up your christmas shopping... and prepare for the holidays -- georgia democrats say "do not forget to vote" in the senate runoff elections.

State representative mariam paris ... commissioner elected seth clark..

And pastor jason mcclendon held a news conference this morning... to encourage voters to "dash to the polls."

The group shared the importance of voting and using your vote to address current problems. they say... you don't need to wait until the last minute.

There is too much at stake for georgians to wait until january the fifth.

Do not wait until january the fifth to have your voices heard."

"this election is a life-changing election" "the road to washington d.c for these two senate candidates goes through macon-bibb county" (20) early voting is happening now in georgia.

You can vote early tomorrow... but then the polls close for christmas eve and christmas day.

Then early voting resumes on monday.

Remember early voting is happening now through december 30th.

During early voting... you can also request an absentee ballot by going online, by mail, fax or in