Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel to hold snap election in March, fourth in two years

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Israel to hold snap election in March, fourth in two years

Israel to hold snap election in March, fourth in two years

Unity government of Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz collapsed after failing to meet a deadline to pass the budget.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Israel heads to new election as Benjamin Netanyahu's Government collapses

 Israel's divided Government collapsed early Wednesday (local time), triggering the country's fourth election in under two years and bringing an unprecedented..
New Zealand Herald

Israel election: New poll due after unity government crumbles

 Elections will be held in March - the fourth time in two years - as a critical deadline expires.
BBC News
Israel and Morocco to boost trade links as commercial air path opens [Video]

Israel and Morocco to boost trade links as commercial air path opens

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:47Published

Israel to face fourth election in two years, after budget deadline issues

 Israel appeared headed to its fourth election in two years on Tuesday after a last-ditch effort to keep the Government afloat and push off the automatic..
New Zealand Herald

Benny Gantz Benny Gantz Israeli general and politician


Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu Prime Minister of Israel

Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out [Video]

Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out

Israel rolls out vaccination campaign with the aim of 60,000 shots per day, but Palestinians living under Israeli occupation will have to wait longer.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

To Understand Red-State America, He Urges a Look at Red-State Israel

 An Israeli sociologist argues that Trump voters, like Netanyahu supporters in Israel, have legitimate reasons to find liberal values threatening.
NYTimes.com
Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist [Video]

Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist

A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel for the attack. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Israel to hold snap election, the country's 4th in 2 years

Israel will hold a snap election in March after its parliament failed on Tuesday to meet a deadline...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsmax


The Knesset is set to dissolve; Israelis will return to the polls on March 23

Attempts by Gantz and Netanyahu to buy more time have failed, turning their coalition into a zombie...
Haaretz - Published

Israeli parliament fails to pass budget, setting up snap election

Israel will face its fourth snap election in two years after its parliament missed a Tuesday deadline...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Once More, With Feeling? Israeli Government Collapses [Video]

Once More, With Feeling? Israeli Government Collapses

The Israeli government officially fell apart on Tuesday at midnight local time. The collapse came after Israel's parliament failed to meet a deadline for passage of the 2020 and 2021 budgets. CNN..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Israel again facing fresh elections, the fourth in two years [Video]

Israel again facing fresh elections, the fourth in two years

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 00:56Published
Dow Up 423, Rebound From Worst Since March [Video]

Dow Up 423, Rebound From Worst Since March

US stocks rallied on Monday as encouraging economic data and election bets lifted indexes from their worst weekly slump since March. Market volatility picked up as Election Day neared. Former Vice..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published