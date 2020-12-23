Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published 11 minutes ago

Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd tries to carefully remove a hamburger from her family's Christmas tree

Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd carefully removes an unusual ornament from her family's Christmas tree - a McDonald's hamburger.

Jason Flynn and his family have an unusual tradition of hanging a burger on their tree every year during the holidays.

Scout, a four-year-old mini Aussie, can be seen standing on her hind legs, desperately trying not to topple the whole tree in her pursuit of the meat.

This video was shot on the 20th December 2020.