Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Help Hunger Relief project

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their first philanthropic partnership with World Central Kitchen.


Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

World Central Kitchen World Central Kitchen Not-for-profit NGO providing disaster food aid

