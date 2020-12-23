Global  
 

Fort Wayne police searching for murder suspect in Roosevelt Allen killing on McKinnie Ave

Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Bureau is asking for the publics' help to locate 35-year-old Paris Patmon in connection to a shooting that left Roosevelt Allen dead and two others injured on May 31, 2020.

Fort wayne police need your help finding the man on your screen, wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man in late may.officers say 35- year-old "paris patmon" is wanted for murder in the death of "roosevelt allen," who was killed on mckinney avenue on may 31st.police say allen is likely armed and dangerous.if you have any information about whereabouts of allen, you're urged to call crime stoppers at




