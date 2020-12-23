Farmers reject centre's amendments, ready for talks after govt sends concrete proposal: Yogendra Yadav
Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav said that the farmers urged the government not to repeat those meaningless amendments which they have rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing so that it can be made an agenda, and the process of negotiation can be started as soon as possible.
Farmer unions announced relay hunger strike from December 21 onwards at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre's new agri laws. The agitating farmer unions have been threatening of intensifying their stir. “Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here,” Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference at the Singhu border. Farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala said farmers will not allow toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.”On December 27, our prime minister will say his 'Mann ki baat' and we want to appeal to people to beat 'thalis' during his address," the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader said. Watch the full video for more details.
Yogendra Yadav, leader of Swaraj India, during press conference of farmers informed that the farmers have decided to start 24 hours relay hunger strike starting tomorrow at all protest sites. Farmers' protest have entered 25th day today.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 23, Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar said, "I am hopeful that Farmers' unions will discuss our request. Whatever..
Protesting farmers blocked Ghazipur (Delhi-Ghaziabad) border completely on Dec 22. Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway affected as both side carriageways closed..