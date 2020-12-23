Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

The WORST Thing Live Service Games Do To Take Your Money

Credit: WatchMojo 05:54s 0 shares 1 views
The WORST Thing Live Service Games Do To Take Your Money
The WORST Thing Live Service Games Do To Take Your Money

You want to be careful which video game publishers you give your hard-earned cash to.

In this video, we're looking at the worst thing live service games do to take your money.

You want to be careful which video game publishers you give your hard-earned cash to.

In this video, we're looking at the worst thing live service games do to take your money.

Brand-new games are often pricey, especially if those games are also hotly-anticipated, triple-A releases – some choice next-gen titles are already pushing the base price up to $70.

That’s why it’s pretty outrageous when those same games turn around and try to get even more money out of you post-launch through microtransactions, season passes, DLC, and endless monetization.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage