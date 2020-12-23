In this video, we're looking at the worst thing live service games do to take your money.

You want to be careful which video game publishers you give your hard-earned cash to.

Brand-new games are often pricey, especially if those games are also hotly-anticipated, triple-A releases – some choice next-gen titles are already pushing the base price up to $70.

That’s why it’s pretty outrageous when those same games turn around and try to get even more money out of you post-launch through microtransactions, season passes, DLC, and endless monetization.