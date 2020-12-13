WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/12/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago

Show open the state department of health is reporting 2,665 new cases today and 56 deaths.

1,164 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected covid symptoms. ??

298 of those patients are in i.c.u.

In our area, lee county has the most new cases with 78.

Union county has 34 , lowndes has 72, pontotoc has 45 , and monroe is reporting 32 .

As coronavirus deaths surge to new daily records, operation warp speed expects the first pfizer vaccine shipments to arrive at more than 600 distribution sites early this week.??

The fda gave the vaccine the green light for emergency use late friday.??

Cbs news correspondent manuel bojorquez is at the pfizer factory near kalamazoo, michigan.

The massive effort to deliver pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to hospitals and pharmacies across the nation is under way.

''d-day was the beginning of the end, and that's where we are today.'' distribution of the vaccine is an unprecedented domestic military and commercial joint-operation.

Both fedex and u-p- s are set to use special refrigeration in trucks and planes to move the vaccine quickly.

With the fda's blessing, the first round of nearly three million doses is set to be shipped sunday in super cold containers...keepin g them around 94 degrees below zero.

F-d-a commissioner doctor stephen hahn is working to assure the public the vaccine is safe and effective, and that corners were not cut.

''science and data guided the fda's decision.

We worked quickly based on the urgency of this pandemic, not because of any other external pressure.'' the vaccines will begin their journey sunday from here at pfizer's factory near kalamazoo, michigan.

Hospitals nationwide are preparing to give the first shots -- likely to healthcare workers and the elderly most at risk.

Globally, including almost 300 thousand here in the u-s.

Manuel bojorquez/cbs news/ kalamazoo, michigan.

The community living center announces residents and staff will be first to receive the long awaited covid-19 vaccine.

First shipments of the vaccine are expected this week.

President and ceo, doug wright, says this is a vaccination process that follows cdc guidelines along with state and federal regulations.

The process is expected to take place over three separate visits from cdc approved pharmacy partners along with two dosages over a few weeks to obtain maximum effectiveness.

The vaccination is not mandatory, however, it is encouraged.??

Summary: expect clouds to increase on sunday with highs in the upper 50s before another round of rain moves in sunday evening.

Cooler temperatures returns for the new workweek with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

There's another chance for some isolated showers on wednesday.

Saturday night: mostly clear skies overnight with chilly temperatures as lows fall into the mid 30s.

Light wnw winds.

Sunday: most of sunday will be dry but clouds will be increasing throughout the wcbi news app a go fund me page a go fund me page has raised more than 20 thousand dollars for medical and funeral expenses for the montero family.

The 'go fund me' page was set up by maddie terrell, a sophomore at vardaman high school.

Terrell is friends with the uncle of seven year old valeria montero and she wanted to do something to help the family during this unexpected tragedy.

In fact, maddie says the community rallied around her family this past summer, when her dad passed away.??

She knows first hand how the community helps those who are hurting.

"i just think it's so awful that such a young life was lost and the family will have a hard time with medical bills, funeral expenses, and i think it was my time to show i can help the community and that family, all you can ask for is to pray and keeping the family in your prayers and hoping they can get over this one day, because it's so hard to lose a loved one like that, especially at such a young age."

Vo tag so far, the go fund me page for the montero family has raised more than 25 thousand dollars.

You can find that page by searching on go fund me for the "montero family tragedy" page.

Christmas comes early for families in starkville.

One organization is holding a toy drive for ensure christmas tree's are filled this year.

??

"this year,i felt like it was needed more simply because of the pandemic."

Ora nickles is taking on the role of santa.

She's spreading filling the trees of families in the community, one house at a time.

" ora's tax service always adopts families every year,and last year when i got started god put on my heart to start a toy drive.

" nickels says this is one way she can give back.

She has collected over 400 hundred toys since january, buying gifts for boys and girls.

" my goal was to do 300 kids.

I got in with the apartment complexes landlords where we actually found families kids that actually need the toys.

So, they gave me 5-10 tenants in every apartment complex here."

Dolls, trucks and board games are just a few items to choose from.

And remaining toys will be handed out to families in the community.

"a-lot of parents are not able to buy the kids toys this year because their hours got cut and some people even lost their jobs.

I know people who lost their jobs,some jobs didn't open back up.

You have some people that work in restaurants where they don't need 15 workers they only need 5.

So, it's hard."

Nickels says wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers.

"we have several people that came from different cities.

I think it will be big next year in the community because i've have people to reach out to me to acutally be apart of this."

Butt sots "for me to be able to help out, and for me to be able to be blessed to have volunteers to actually help me to go out and pass the toys out."

Nickels is hopefully will continue to pay it forward.

"i'm just grateful me to go out and pass the toys out."

Nickels is to be blessed to have volunteers to actually help me to go out and pass the toys out."

Nickels is hopefully will continue to pay it forward.

"i'm just grateful and heartbreaking about it."

Nickels says any remaining toys will be distributed to the community on another date.

It's that time of year again for the "midday toy giveaway."??

Starting monday, wcbi and bill russell ford lincoln will help santa give area ildren a little something special this christmas.

??

Kids, mail your best christmas drawing to " wcbi midday toy giveway" and you could win a christmas toy.

??

??

Then watch to see if you win every day at wcbi midday.

We can't wait to see your drawings.??

There has been a dramatic rise in online pet scams over the course of the pandemic.

We have more on this story after the break, stay with us.

There has been a dramatic rise in online pet scams over the course of the pandemic, including one washington state woman who lost 24-hundred dollars while trying to buy a puppy.

??

A cbs news viewer who heard the woman's story earlier this month was motivated to help.??

Anna werner explains.

Package: this is what jeanne dixon of spokane washington had been hoping for& a newfoundland puppy to ease the pain of losing her 19 year old daughter charlene last year& charlene was going to change the world& but earlier this month she told us she'd been scammed - sending over 24 hundred dollars to the operators of this website for a puppy named ben.

Only to lose it all& "i blame myself because it was a stupid thing to do."

The bbb says online scammers have stolen over 2.8 million dollars from americans this year&for pets never received.

But in this case& so i saw your article&.

Local breeder becky deakins saw our story on facebook& "it just made my heart ache reading it.

It was just horrible."

It.

It was just horrible."

She decided to give one of her newfoundland puppies to dixon& and with help from cbs spokane affiliate krem, reached out to her& "with the way that 2020 has been and the world is right now, i felt like we needed something good to come out of this.

And so i just knew that that was going to be the right thing to do."

For jeanne dixon& "it's completely overwhelming that people gave me grace for.

For losing all that money for a dog, but, um, like i told her, charlene was going to change the world and she just changed the world for me because of this article."

She named the puppy, maggie anna werner, cbs news, berkeley, ca.

Maggie would normally cost 25- hundred dollars, the breeder says, which is about the same amount dixon lost.

Stay connected with @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app wcbi news app ole miss hosting a double header for the men and women this afternoon..update s from the pavilion next in sports ole miss women's basketball continuing with the rebels homestand hosting missisisppi valley state the rebels entering into the saturday afternoon game riding a 3-game win streak...while that something the ole miss women have done in the recent past...the rebs haven't started a season 4-0 since 2016 let's see if coach yo's new and improved team can get it done... ole miss hosting mvsu inside the pavilion.... 1st quarter......rebs off to a hot start....mimi reid to taylor smith for 3 next possession...reid to shakira austin...spin move and the bucket....5-0 ole miss rebs on defense.....austin gets the steal....hits the break, euro step and the layup....11-0 ole miss to start the game valley hanging in the game....zakiya mahoney hits the 3 on the wing....18-13 ole miss 2nd quarter...rebs fast break...reid up ahead to austin.....give and go action for 2 then austin drives to the rack....kicks it out to tiya douglas for 3 and it rolls in....ole miss would lead 32- 25 at half the rebels go on to get win number four of the year, 86-46...ole miss head coach yolett mcphee-mccuin talked about the standout day shakira austin had... ymm: "she has goals she wants to be top of the draft in a few years.

It's important that she shows that she can be a two lane player.

So we're going to continue to push her.

I think there's more to her game than you guys have really seen yet.

So that's something that will be developed as this is the first time she's given this much freedom."

Ole miss men in actions as well taking on unc- willmington 1st half....devontae shuler with the crossover and drive for the bucket...2-0 rebs shuler hits luis rodriguez....drive and lefty layup...10-7 ole miss rebs on the fast break....oxford native jarkel joyner hits west point native austin crowley for the slam!!!

Check out this sequence.....romell o white gets the block!!

Then on offense makes the hook shot and the foul!!!

26-13 rebs shuler drive and kick to rodriguez on the wing for 3 adds to the lead crowley iso...makes the defender fall and scores the acrobatic layup!!

Ole miss leads 38-18 at halftime "he's got a good ability to really take his time in the post.

He feels his way.

Doesn't rush himself in the post.

What's going to happen is the more he starts scoring, he'll get some double teams. i think he's a really good passer so he's got great experience.

Been in a bunch of great games.

He's had big games before.

Those will keep coming."

Mississippi state men's basketball hitting the road to take on dayton the last time the bulldogs were on the road this season the team started 0-2 before winning three straight home games now the dawgs trying to take that momentum swing from home and transfer it on the road for a win over the flyers dayton and mississippi state facing off in atlanta this afternoon second half...12:20 to go -- guard dj stewart pops up with the jumper...nails it....bulldogs have a 42-38 lead...just the start to a career day for stewart 1 minute remaining in regulation...dawgs down 3 -- stewart from the corner....bottoms... ties it up at 62 just seconds remaining...dawgs with the ball.... -- a critical turnover and a foul by the bulldogs sets dayton up to shoot a pair of free throws and potentially take the lead...head coach ben howland not happy... 5 seconds remaining...dayton leading by two... -- guard iverson molinar driving right to the rim....the huge lay- in off the glass is good...knots it up at 64 and to overtime we go overtime number one... -- the d-j stewart game...with 4:37 to go....drains the 3- ball from downtown...mississ ippi state goes up 67-64 dayton would be able to tie it up once again to send the game into double overtime and missisisppi state just couldn't hang on... flyers get the dub 85-82...a career day for stewart with 32 points on the outing...next up, the dawgs head home to host central arkansas wednesday dec.

16th mississippi state at davis wade stadium hosting auburn...if you like touchdowns this isn't the game for you... that being said -- highlights after the break!

Missisisppi state back on the gridiron playing host to auburn 1st quarter, 6:47 to go -- auburn kicker anders carlson's 27 yard field goal is good...tigers on the board 3- nothing 2nd quarter...fresh with 15 before the break -- qb will rogers scrambling out...throws...picke d off by roger mccreary...return s it for 28 yards to the bulldogs 46 auburn cant capitalize off the turnover -- bulldogs back on offense...rogers connects with wr jaden walley for 13 yards and a 1st down...state finally in scoring position 5:27 to go in the 2nd quarter -- msu kicker brandon ruiz with the 41 yard attempt...it's good...knotted up at 3 right before halftime... -- auburn once again in to kick...carlson with a 37 yard kick this time...it's good the tigers head into halftime with the 6-3 lead touchdowns would finally ensue in the second half...however, auburn gets the 24- 10 victory mississippi state falls to 2-7 on the year summary: expect clouds to increase on sunday with highs in the upper 50s before another round of rain moves in sunday evening.