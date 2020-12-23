Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook to offer more security features in 2021

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Facebook to offer more security features in 2021

Facebook to offer more security features in 2021

Social media giant Facebook said it will start allowing users to prepare physical safety keys as a way to confirm their identity before logging into the social network's mobile app, beginning next year.

According to Mashable, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company is now offering a choice to use a hardware security key to connect to one's desktop computer prior to each log-in.

The users could purchase a hardware key through retailers, and register with Facebook, the social media giant said, confirming an earlier report by Axios.

The world's biggest social network said it also intends to enlarge 'Facebook Protect', that is, its own security program for high-profile accounts for example election applicants, to more kinds of accounts globally next year.

Presently available in the US, Facebook Protect offers a means for politicians, government agencies, and election personnel to set up additional safety provisions such as two-factor authentication and real-time tracking for potential hacking threats.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Storm Bella hits Brighton with heavy rain and strong winds [Video]

Storm Bella hits Brighton with heavy rain and strong winds

Winds reached more than 100mph overnight as Storm Bella brought rain and blowy conditions across the UK. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Sunak: Billions of pounds provided for vaccine rollout [Video]

Sunak: Billions of pounds provided for vaccine rollout

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the Government "provided billions of pounds at the recent spending review" to ensure access to the vaccines and to put in place "the infrastructure to deliver those vaccines across the country." Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment' [Video]

Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this still means that we will have the freedom that people sought to control our laws, our borders, our trade, but for those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving, they should be enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement, ensuring tariff free quota free access for British businesses to the European market, ensuring that close economic partnership and crucially protecting British jobs." Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says [Video]

Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says

National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations' Chief Executive Barrie Deas says the fishing industry has been sacrificed in the Brexit trade deal. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Tier Two was “really necessary” says Cornwall Council [Video]

Tier Two was “really necessary” says Cornwall Council

Interim Assistant Director of Public Health for Cornwall Council, Ruth Goldstein has said the move to tier two was “really necessary”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg American internet entrepreneur and founder of Facebook

Facebook accused of abusing market dominance [Video]

Facebook accused of abusing market dominance

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state sued Facebook on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published
Doctor Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April [Video]

Doctor Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April

On Monday, Doctor Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 during an interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Axios (website) Axios (website) American news website

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source [Video]

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source

U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source [Video]

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook to add more account security features next year

The world's largest social network said it also plans to expand Facebook Protect - its security...
Hindu - Published


Related videos from verified sources

WhatsApp introduces improved wallpapers with custom dark mode settings [Video]

WhatsApp introduces improved wallpapers with custom dark mode settings

In the latest update, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced new features: The wallpapers can be customised per chat, with an updated wallpaper gallery. It has also introduced..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
New Jersey Unveils New Driver's License, IDs With Security Features [Video]

New Jersey Unveils New Driver's License, IDs With Security Features

New Jersey has unveiled a new driver's license that offers more security.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published