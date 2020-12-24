Global  
 

Ice skating continues at the Biloxi Coliseum

Folks on the Coast still have the opportunity to hit the ice at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

And nbc tonight for the winning- powerball numbers.- - and folks on the coast still- have the opportunity to hit the- ice at- the mississippi coast coliseum.- skating will continue every day- until january 17th, - except for christmas eve, - christmas day, and new year's - day.- theme nights continue until - january 14th as well.

Tonight's- theme is ugly sweater night, an- future themes include - wild wild west and 60s night.

- for more information on times,- admission, and covid-19 - procedures, visit the coast - coliseum and convention - center's




