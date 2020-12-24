Ice skating continues at the Biloxi Coliseum

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

Folks on the Coast still have the opportunity to hit the ice at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

And nbc tonight for the winning- powerball numbers.- - and folks on the coast still- have the opportunity to hit the- ice at- the mississippi coast coliseum.- skating will continue every day- until january 17th, - except for christmas eve, - christmas day, and new year's - day.- theme nights continue until - january 14th as well.

Tonight's- theme is ugly sweater night, an- future themes include - wild wild west and 60s night.

- for more information on times,- admission, and covid-19 - procedures, visit the coast - coliseum and convention - center's