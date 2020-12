The mental health impact of COVID-19 Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 03:24s - Published 5 minutes ago The mental health impact of COVID-19 The mental health impact of COVID-19 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WHERE THEY CAN FIND RAMIREZ...YOU ARE ASKED TO CALL POLICE.THE CORONAVIRUS HAS NOW KILLED323-THOUSAND AMERICANS...INCLUDING 22-HUNDREDOKLAHOMANS.THE LIFE-THREATENING VIRUS ISALSO TAKING A PSYCHOLOGICAL TOLLON THOSE WITH MENTAL DISTRESS.OUR MASON MAURO JOINS US NOW.MASON, WHAT ARE MENTAL HEALTHEXPERTS SAYING ABOUT COVID-19?KAREN - WE SEE THE VIRUSCAUSING DAMAGE ON THEPSYCHECALLS TO THE NATIONALSUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE AREUP 8-HUNDRED PERCENT.THE HEALTHIER OKLAHOMACOALITION CITES FOUR-TIMES MOREREPORTED SUICIDES SINCECORONAVIRUS STRUCK IN MARCH.I SPOKE WITH A SUICIDESURVIVOR WHO TELLS METHE ONLYWAY TO MOVE FORWARD ISRESILIENCY IN THE FACE OFADVERISTY.(SOT Barbara Hathcock / Survivorof Suicide Loss)00:11:30:05 "This is somethingbad that is happening, but badthings are going to happenthroughout your life."00:11:35:13CONTROL WHAT YOU CANTAKE THEGOOD DAYS WITH THE BAD ONES.WISE WORDS FROM A GREEN COUNTRYMOTHER WHO KNOWS.(SOT Hathcock)00:07:48:18 "Wonderful times offriendship and togetherness andhorrific times of crisis andfinding care." 00:07:55:04A GLOBAL PANDEMIC SNATCHINGLIVES - DAILY.HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OFAMERICANS FALLEN VICTIM.EXTENDED ISOLATION, JOB LOSS,DEATHTRIGGERS FOR PSYCHOLOGICALTRAUMA.(SOT Samantha Knowlton /Counseling & Recovery Servicesof Oklahoma)00:05:45:03 "All the physicalhealth aspects and wellness fromthis COVID was the first waveand now that we're sort ofdeveloping these vaccines, thesecond wave or the echo pandemicis in mental health."00:05:59;09COUNSELING & RECOVERY SERVICESOF OKLAHOMA TELLS 2 WORKS FORYOU - IT'S TAKING 15-THOUSANDCRISIS CALLS A MONTHUP9-THOUSAND SINCE THE FIRST DAYSOF CORONAVIRUS.(SOT Matthew Crum / CALM CenterDirector)00:02:17:23 "When you're alreadydepressed and anxious and you'reliving in a world that feelsunsafe you don't really get abreak." 00:02:25;20BARBRA HATHCOCK IS WADINGTHROUGH THAT WORLDSURVIING FORAS LONG AS SHE CAN REMEMBER.(SOT Hathcock)00:03:48:11 "My son was in totaldenial. He went from straightA's, you know the classicsymptomschanging friends, yourgrades drop, your smile hasgonewhat has happened?"00:03:58:09HER SON - KEITH - BATTLEDANXIETY AS A TEENAGERSTORED HISSUFFERINGSECLUDED FROM THOSEWHO LOVED HIM MOST.(SOT Hathcock)00:04:35:00 "He just tapedhimself together and kept goingfor as long as he couldand thenat 18 he had a suicide attempthe tried to take a whole bunchof pills." 00:04:45:03OVER THE YEARS - HATHCOCK SAYSHER ONLY BOY WRESTLED WITHCLINICAL DEPRESSIONGRITTEDTHROUGH THE PAIN - PAINTED ON ABRAVE FACE.(SOT Hathcock)00:03:59:03 "It was obvious thathe was struggling, but he wouldnot share that no matter how wetried." 00:04:04:10UNTIL ONE MORNING THREE YEARSAGOWHILE HIS WIFE WAS ATCHURCHHATHCOCK SAYS HER SONDECIDED IT WAS TIME.(SOT Hathcock)00:01:20:21 "He had made severalattempts in the past and theywere not successful and I thinkhe made very sure that nothingwas going to stop him thistime." 00:01:28:09THE PATH TO ACCEPTANCE ANDUNDERSTANDING ON THE TRAIL OFTRAGEDY ISN'T A SHORT ORSTRAIGHT ONE FOR HATHCOCKITISN'T FOR ANYONE.FOR HATCHCOCK - IT'S A DAILYDUEL WITH DEPRESSION.A DUEL - WITH DETERMINATION -SHE SAYS SHE'S DESTINED TO WIN.HATHCOCK SAYS - WHAT'S HELPEDHER THE MOST IN DEALING WITH HERDEPRESSION DURING THIS PANDEMICIS STAYING IN CONTACTWHETHERTHAT'S WITH YOUR LOVED ONES,YOUR FRIENDS, OR THE ONE YOU'VELOST.OFFICIALS WITH COUNSELING ANDRECOVERY SERVICES ALSO SAY IT'SBEST TO TALK ABOUT YOUR ANXIETYRATHER THAN HOLDING IT IN.IF YOU NEED IMMEDIATE HELP -OR SOMEONE TO SPEAK WITH ABOUTYOUR MENTAL HEALTH - THE SUICIDE





You Might Like Related news from verified sources Nearly 6 in 10 women say pandemic worry is worsening their mental health Half of all adults in the U.S. report pandemic-related worry or stress has taken a toll on their...

bizjournals - Published 3 days ago



Singapore: Conversations With Lawyers - Workplace Mental Health (Video) - Morrison & Foerster LLP Shirin Tang, Managing Partner for Singapore, shares her insights with COV-AID regarding COVID-19's...

Mondaq - Published 1 week ago





Related videos from verified sources How stress impacts mental health: Harvard’s Vikram Patel explains #HTLS2020



Professor of Global Health, Harvard Medical School Vikram Patel spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He spoke on the connection between pain & stress to depression and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:28 Published 2 weeks ago Harvard's Vikram Patel on Covid impact on mental health #HTLS2020



The Covid-19 pandemic, and the consequent lockdown and economic distress may have caused another health crisis across the world. Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 33:13 Published 2 weeks ago Helping seniors through the holidays



Agencies are working together to connect seniors to mental health resources. A small gesture is having a big impact on a Boca Raton man this Hanukkah. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:54 Published 2 weeks ago