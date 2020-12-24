President Trump Issues More Pardons
President Trump grants more pardons, including for Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner
Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guardsBlackwater guards were convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead.
DOJ Investigates Potential Pardon SchemeThe New York Times has revealed more about an alleged “bribery for pardon” scheme involving the White House.
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in..