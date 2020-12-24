Global  
 

President Trump Issues More Pardons

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published
President Trump grants more pardons, including for Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner


Trump issues more pardons, including Paul Manafort, Charles Kushner


MarketWatch - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxUpworthyDeutsche WelleNYTimes.com


Trump issues wave of pre-Christmas pardons, holds off on signing COVID relief bill

President Trump has issued more than a dozen pardons, including several former Republican Congress...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


President Trump demands Congress amend pandemic relief bill, issues controversial pardons

In a video posted on social media Wednesday, President Trump demanded that Congress revise its...
CBS News - Published


Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guards [Video]

Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guards

Blackwater guards were convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published
DOJ Investigates Potential Pardon Scheme [Video]

DOJ Investigates Potential Pardon Scheme

The New York Times has revealed more about an alleged “bribery for pardon” scheme involving the White House.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn [Video]

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:20Published