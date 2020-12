Advocate says prioritizing prison staff for COVID-19 vaccine will protect inmates

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:41s - Published 1 minute ago

UNDERWAY.

WHAT THEY SHOULD BESOON.

NOW WE'RE TOLD EVERYONETHAT'S GOING TO BE GETTING ASHOT VOLUNTEERED.ADMINISTERING THE COVID-19VACCINE IS ALREADY UNDERWAYFOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS.

BUTNOW SOME PRISON INMATES WILLGET THAT SAME OPPORTUNITY THEINTERNATIONAL UNION OFOPERATING ENGINEERS WHICHREPRESENTS MAINTENANCE.AND SYSTEM EMPLOYEESCONFIRMED TO FOX 40 65 INMATESAND EMPLOYEES AT THECALIFORNIA HEALTH CAREFACILITY IN STOCKTON VOLUNTEERTO GET THE VACCINE.

THE LATIMES REPORTS EMPLOYEES ANDHIGH-RISK INMATES AT 2 OTHERFACILITIES IN CHOWCHILLA ANDVACAVILLE ARE EXPECTED TOTHE INCARCERATED DO NOTNEED THIS VACCINATION ANGELACOULD BE NO WITH WE ARE THEIRVOICES ADVOCATES FOR THOSE INTHE INCARCERATED BECAUSE THEYARE IN A BOX SHE SAYS INSTEADSTAFF SHOULD BE VACCINATEDTHEY'RE COMING OUT TO THETHEY INFECTING AREINCARCERATED THERE INFECTINGOUR STAFF IS IS FREE OF COVIDTHEN BE INCARCERATED OR SAFEPEOPLE AT HIGH RISK OFBECOMING INFECTED.

THECALIFORNIA CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE SERVICES RELEASED ASTATEMENT TO FOX 40 THING INPART OUR COLLECTIVE GOAL IS TOPOSSIBLE.

WHEN THEY'REELIGIBLE AND TO PROTECT THESAFETY AND WELLNESS OF THEPEOPLE THAT WORK AND LIVE INTO THE STATE'S DATA 11EMPLOYEES AND MORE THAN 110INMATES HAVE DIED FROM THEVIRUS.

AND CADENA SAYS WECAN'T AFFORD ANYMORE, YOU KNOWHAVE DEATH SENTENCES THEYDIDN'T GO DID THEY COMMIT THECRIME, YES SHOULD THEY PAY THETHE PRICE ABSOLUTELY SHOULDTHEY BE CONDEMNED TO DEATH